The World Food Championships, the world’s largest food sport competition spotlighting everyday cooking categories, is announcing that celebrity chef Eric Greenspan has partnered with the competition to serve as a culinary advisor and host of the Taste of WFC, a premium culinary experience taking place Nov. 8-9 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis.

Known for his innovative approach to comfort food and his dynamic television presence, Greenspan will bring his expertise and passion to enhance the WFC culinary landscape. He will guide the development of the Taste of WFC, offering exclusive insights into the artistry behind competitive cooking and co-developing the private tasting menu with multiple former WFC Food Champions. This new premium experience will give guests an insider's look into the world of food sport, featuring live cooking demos, tastings and unprecedented access to the competition.

"We're thrilled to have Chef Eric Greenspan join us at this year's World Food Championships," said Michael Eaton, CEO of World Food Championships. "His culinary expertise and vibrant personality will bring an exciting dynamic to the Taste of WFC and Kitchen Arena, further elevating the premium experience for our fans."

Greenspan’s extensive culinary background includes training at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and collaborating with chefs such as Alain Ducasse and Ferran Adrià. Greenspan has appeared on numerous cooking shows, including “Iron Chef America” and “Guy’s Grocery Games,” and has co-founded restaurant concepts such as Pardon my Cheesesteak and Mr. Beast Burger as part of Virtual Dining Concepts. Greenspan is also the co-founder of New School American, a premium American cheese brand launched in 2022.

“I’m thrilled to join the World Food Championships and share my love for culinary innovation,” said Greenspan. “WFC’s commitment to excellence mirrors my own passion for pushing boundaries in the kitchen, and I can’t wait to showcase champion-inspired dishes at Taste of WFC." Greenspan will also serve on final-round judging panels, and New School American cheese will be a featured Pantry Partner for the competitors to utilize throughout the event.

The Taste of WFC will feature a unique sampling “passport” not offered to the general public, inspired by award-winning dishes from past events. Additionally, guests of this experience will participate in live demos and engage directly with top-tier chefs and mixologists.

Since its debut in 2012, WFC has garnered a global following, providing unique culinary experiences at live events and through numerous television appearances. The 2024 World Food Championships will be held in Indianapolis, Ind., Nov. 8-12, and feature more than 300 teams from across the globe competing in 12 categories.

Source: World Food Championships