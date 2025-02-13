The World Food Championships is returning to Indianapolis at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center and will move the 2025 Main Event into October. Scheduled for Oct. 16-19, WFC will once again be held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion as it celebrates its 13th annual tournament. The 2024 championship included over 300 teams, 1,200 chefs, and competitors from more than 35 states and 30 participating countries. The teams were competing for over $450,000 in prize money and championship status across a variety of everyday cooking categories that included Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Live Fire, Noodle, Rice, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Vegetarian.

Since its debut in 2012, WFC has amassed a worldwide following, providing a culinary experience at its events, as well as numerous live and made-for-TV shows. In addition to popularizing competitive cooking, the WFC platform has had an undeniable impact on the food industry, facilitating the creation of more than 10,000 new dishes and supporting communities via partnerships with various local nonprofits, charities and food banks throughout the United States.

"After the success of our championship event in 2024, we are excited to make our return to Indianapolis this year," said Mike Eaton, World Food Championships CEO. "Beyond that, we are looking forward to adding a number of additional programming elements to this year's event that promises to make the experience even more consumer-friendly, entertaining, and delicious for both our competitors and fans of Food Sport."

"We are extremely proud to partner with the team at World Food Championships to bring this unique and one-of-a-kind event back to our market, which is truly becoming a destination for events of all kinds," said Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. "The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion is the perfect facility to invite Hoosiers and a global audience to explore and experience culinary excellence. We are grateful to the leadership team at the World Food Championships for their commitment to the State of Indiana."

Source: World Food Championships