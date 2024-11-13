The World Food Championships announces the winners of the 2024 competition, as competitors from more than 35 states and almost 20 countries battled to take home titles across 12 different categories. The 2024 World Food Championships were hosted at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center from Nov. 8-12, with competitions, live demonstrations and fan experiences spread throughout the venue. Each of the 12 winning competitors will move on to the Final Table, to be hosted in Bentonville, Ark., in March 2025.

Over 225 teams competed, but only 12 could walk away with championship titles. The twelve champions at WFC 2024 include:

World Bacon Championship: Jack MacMurray from Ballwin, Mo.

World Barbecue Championship: Shawn Williams, RibLife from Butler, Ala.

World Burger Championship: Hassan Naja, One More from Dubai, United Arab Emirates

World Chef Championship: Jevon Brewer, Umoja Food Group from Saint Louis, Mo.

World Live Fire Championship: Michelle O'Guinn, Ain't it the Life from Lakeland, Tenn.

World Noodle Championship: Collin Hilton, Team Indiana from Indianapolis, Ind.

World Rice Championship: Ryan von Smith, Chef von & Mom from Scranton, Pa.

World Sandwich Championship: Phil Johnson, Phil the Grill from Phoenix, Ariz.

World Seafood Championship: Zachary Hassilev from Fort Belvoir, Va.

World Soup Championship: Tina Crutchfield, Soup A Stars from Aransas Pass, Texas

"It's always a tremendous feat to see everything come together each year at our big event. Between the collection of incredible chefs that compete, our sponsors who help make everything possible, and our talented team of cheferees and behind-the-scenes staff who bring this all together; it truly is a group effort," said Michael Eaton, CEO and president of World Food Championships. "I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention the amazing hospitality of our host city Indianapolis and the state of Indiana and their supportive community. The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center made for a truly spectacular venue this year."

"First of all, I want to congratulate all of our competitors for making it to the Championships – it's a long, hard road to get here and all of them had to prove themselves along the way," said Mike McCloud, founder of World Food Championships. "We had some outstanding competitors from all corners of the US and close to 20 countries, making this year bigger and more challenging than ever. Each of our 12 champions deserve incredible kudos. And I can't wait to see them compete again in a few months at the Final Table for an additional Grand Prize of $150,000"

This year's World Food Championships featured a strong roster of sponsors, led by presenting sponsor Sam's Club. Category sponsors include Bolner's Fiesta, Tyson, Wright Brand Bacon, Famous Dave's, St Pierre, Diversified Foods and Maple Leaf Farms. The WFC would also like to thank community partners Visit Indy, Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, Indianapolis Airport Authority and Indiana Destination Development Corp. Each helped to elevate this year's competition in their own way.

Source: World Food Championships