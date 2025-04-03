World Food Championships names final winner

The World Food Championships is announcing of the winner of the World Food Championships, Collin Hilton. The Final Table was comprised of champions across 12 categories, all competing over the course of two days to take home the prize of $150,000 and the title of the 12th World Food Champion. The competition took place at Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food in Bentonville, Ark., where a group of judges convened to oversee a series of three challenges and determine one winner.

The Final Table competitors included Collin Hilton, World Noodle Champion, Zach Hassilev – World Seafood Champion, Jevon Brewer – World Chef Champion, Jack MacMurray – World Bacon Champion, Michelle O'Guin – World Live Fire Champion, Phil Johnson – World Sandwich Champion, Hassan Naja – World Burger Champion, Tina Crutchfield – World Soup Champion, Shawn Williams – World Barbecue Champion, and more.

Hilton's road to victory included top marks throughout the competition including first place in the Taste & Recreate challenge (Score: 94.875) and second place in the Retail Gourmet challenge (Score: 94.625)

For the third and final challenge, the three remaining champions were tasked with creating a dish that told the story of their culinary journey. It was designed to showcase their personal evolution through food, highlighting the experiences and values that shaped each competitor. Hilton's winning dish consisted of spring pea cappellacci in chicken broth with recado negro, sugar snap peas, cashew salsa macha and Meyer lemon.

"It was truly inspiring to witness twelve culinary masters, each already a champion in their own right, come together to compete for the coveted title of World Champion and the $150,000 prize," said Mike McCloud, founder of World Food Championships. "Although only one could take the top spot, I want to extend my thanks to all the competitors, as well as everyone who helped craft such a distinctive and challenging Final Table. And, of course, a huge congratulations to Collin Hilton on his remarkable victory."

Source: World Food Championships