The World Food Championships updating its 2024 event lineup, with major additions being named for barbecue and live fire activations taking place in the Tyson Tailgate Zone from Nov. 9-12, 2024, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Tyson Tailgate Zone will be open daily throughout the event, offering attendees an experience filled with barbecue legends, live demonstrations and samples of award-winning barbecue.

The Tyson Tailgate Zone will be the heart of WFC’s Barbecue and Live Fire Championship events, offering a unique experience with access included in all ticket offerings. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience:

Barbecue experts: Barbecue experts Harry Soo, LeeAnn Whippen, Famous Dave Anderson, Sunny Lynn and Al Frugoni will be on site for exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities.

Live demonstrations: The legends and championship teams will showcase their barbecue skills through live cooking demonstrations, and share tips, techniques and insights into what makes world-class barbecue - including Al Frugoni’s Live Fire Experience.

Award-winning barbecue: Throughout the event, attendees will have the chance to sample barbecue from across the country.

Check out the Fire Woman Challenge: The Fire Woman Challenge showcases the best in live-fire cooking. This ancillary competition will begin at 12 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 10.

The Family Fun Zone: This outdoor area will feature free games, interactive activities, sampling and more.

Final Round Judging: The aforementioned barbecue and live fire icons will serve as judges for the final round of the competition, offering expert analysis and selecting the next WFC Barbecue and Live Fire Champion.

This can't-miss event will bring barbecue to life, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the art of live-fire cooking from some of the industry’s most respected figures.

Barbecue experts

Pitmaster Harry Soo has garnered global recognition for his “Slap Yo Daddy BBQ” and is a respected name in the competitive barbecue world. With over 100 first-place finishes, Soo's accolades include being crowned the California BBQ Association’s Grand Champion and earning a spot on TLC’s "BBQ Pitmasters." Known for his meticulous technique and deep understanding of flavors, Soo is not only a top competitor but also a mentor to aspiring pitmasters worldwide.

With over 26 years of experience in competitive barbecue, LeeAnn Whippen has appeared on "BBQ Pitmasters" and "Chopped Grill Masters," earning her place as one of the top female pitmasters in the world. Whippen is the owner of several barbecue restaurants and the recipient of numerous championship titles.

Dave Anderson, known to many as Famous Dave, is the founder of the award-winning Famous Dave’s BBQ franchise. Anderson has over 700 awards for his barbecue expertise.

Sunny Lynn is a World Food Championships’ Steak World Champion and Fire Woman Champion, known for her passion for live-fire cooking and commitment to a healthy lifestyle through grilling. After a life-altering diagnosis of a brain and spinal malformation along with MS, Lynn went through a major lifestyle transformation, losing 80 pounds, which ignited a fire inside her to become a certified nutrition coach and personal trainer. As the founder of Grilled Fit, Lynn has built a dedicated following by combining barbecue techniques with fitness-minded cooking.

A master of open-fire cooking, Al Frugoni has made a name for himself as a top live-fire specialist in both the U.S. and Argentina. With a passion for traditional South American barbecue, Frugoni combines his cultural roots with modern techniques to create flavor-packed dishes. Known for his expertise in cooking with fire, he has become a popular figure in live-fire barbecue competitions and events across the globe.

“As we continue to elevate the World Food Championships, we’re excited to bring the best of barbecue and live fire to the forefront at the Tyson Tailgate Zone,” said Mike McCloud, founder of World Food Championships. “Having legends like Harry Soo, LeeAnn Whippen, Famous Dave Anderson, Sunny Lynn, and Al Frugoni not only judge but also share their expertise with fans truly enhances the experience. This year’s Barbecue and Live Fire Championships will be truly epic events, blending world-class competition with unforgettable fan engagement.”

Source: World Food Championships