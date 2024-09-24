Merck Animal Health and the American Association of Bovine Practitioners presented Robert B. Cherenson, D.V.M. with the Mentor of the Year Award at the 2024 AABP Annual Conference in Columbus, Ohio.

This annual award recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond in educating, supporting and advancing the careers of future bovine veterinarians.

Cherenson is a private practice veterinarian with Lander Veterinary Clinic Inc. in Turlock, Calif., a food animal practice that provides veterinary services to dairy, beef, swine and small ruminant herds. He has been with Lander Veterinary Clinic for more than 35 years and has been a veterinary practitioner for more than 40 years. Through his partnership at Lander Veterinary Clinic , he also has owned and operated QMS Dairy, a 500-cow Jersey dairy. Cherenson earned his bachelor’s degree in animal science from Rutgers University and his veterinary medicine degree from Purdue University.

Lander Veterinary Clinic provides educational externship opportunities to veterinary students throughout California and globally. During his 35 years with Lander Veterinary Clinic , Cherenson has actively shared his passion for dairy practice with high school, college, and veterinary students.

“Bob’s passion is people. He’s a phenomenal practitioner, dedicated partner, and gives back tirelessly to our profession,” said Bryan D. Halteman, D.V.M. M.B.A., a fellow practitioner at Lander Veterinary Clinic . “All of these qualities are admirable, but none are as far-reaching as the impact Bob has had on the more than 2,000 student externs he has crossed paths with during his tenure at Lander Veterinary Clinic. They include students from all over the United States and about every continent on the globe.”

In supplementing his nomination, Heather Bessoff, D.V.M. with Dairy Management Solutions, said, “Dr. Bob is a strong advocate for a solid understanding of fiscal management and business acumen. He is passionate about the future success of those he mentors, and he insists that their success in our profession must come from more than just their medical knowledge — they must understand the business and their personal financial situation to be successful.”

Justin Welsh, D.V.M., executive director of livestock technical services at Merck Animal Health, said "At Merck Animal Health, we are proud to honor and celebrate those in veterinary medicine, like Dr. Cherenson, who mentor and serve as role models for the future leaders of our profession. It is clear his passion and enthusiasm for teaching others and the impact he has had make him worthy of this recognition.”

Merck Animal Health has long-standing partnerships with educational institutions and associations, like AABP, to ensure the industry's future needs are addressed. The company annually provides more than $1.4 million in veterinary scholarships and millions of dollars in financial support in grants to universities, associations and foundations.

Founded in 1965, AABP is an international association of more than 5,000 veterinarians and veterinary students who serve as leaders in cattle health, welfare and productivity. To learn more, visit aabp.org.

Source: Merck Animal Health