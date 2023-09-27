Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co. Inc., and the American Association of Bovine Practitioners presented Terry Engelken, D.V.M., M.S., with the Mentor of the Year Award at the AABP Annual Conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This annual award recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond in educating, supporting and advancing the careers of future bovine veterinarians.

Engelken is a professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University with a focus in beef cattle production medicine. He started his academic career at Mississippi State University in 1991 and has been with Iowa State University for more than 17 years. He graduated from Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He is a member of AABP and the Academy of Veterinary Consultants, where he has served on various committees and in leadership roles for both organizations. He also has served as a long-time advisor for Iowa State’s AABP Club where he has mentored numerous student members.

“Dr. Engelken is the consummate educator who prioritizes student success. He is on the frontlines when it comes to instructing our veterinary students in beef cattle production medicine and is widely recognized as a leader who has influenced our veterinary students in a positive way,” said Dan Grooms, D.V.M., Ph.D., dean of Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University. “He is passionate about providing students with the tools and experiences that will allow them to thrive and practice at the highest level of medicine for beef cattle clients.”

“It is evident that Dr. Engelken is committed to his students and ensuring their success, and he is equally passionate about service to our profession through his long-time involvement with AABP,” said Justin Welsh, D.V.M., executive director of livestock technical services, Merck Animal Health. “As part of our unconditional social commitment, we are proud to support and celebrate those in veterinary medicine, like Dr. Engelken, who mentor and serve as role models for the future leaders of our profession.”

Merck Animal Health has had long-standing partnerships with educational institutions and associations, like AABP, to ensure the future needs of the industry are addressed. The company annually provides more than $1.2 million in veterinary scholarships, as well as millions of dollars in financial support in grants to universities, associations and foundations.

Source: Merck Animal Health