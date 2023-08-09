Merck Animal Health — known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada — a division of Merck & Co. Inc., Rahway, N.J., has awarded $20,000 in scholarships to four future bovine veterinarians in partnership with the Academy of Veterinary Consultants Foundation, the charitable arm of AVC. AVC provides continuing education to veterinarians involved in the beef cattle industry.

The scholarships were recently awarded at AVC’s summer conference in Denver. The 2023 scholarship recipients, each receiving $5,000, include:

Hayley Leibel Bentz, a third-year veterinary student and a member of the inaugural class of the South Dakota State University Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine in collaboration with the University of Minnesota.

Elizabeth Petersen, a third-year veterinary student and member of the inaugural class of Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Harrell Phillips III, a third-year veterinary student at Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Tanya Weber, a fourth-year veterinary student at Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

“At Merck Animal Health, we are unconditionally committed to ensuring that the cattle industry remains strong and continues to thrive,” said Justin Welsh, D.V.M., executive director, U.S. Livestock Technical Services, Merck Animal Health. “Veterinary students specializing in large animals are vital to the future of the cattle industry. We are proud to support the education and development of these outstanding large animal veterinary students.”

“We are grateful to Merck Animal Health for their partnership as we support these top veterinary students who will soon be leading the veterinary profession and providing critical support to the cattle industry in North America,” said Bob Larson, D.V.M., executive director, AVC. “These scholarship winners have the skills and abilities to ensure a bright future for the beef industry.”

The AVC Foundation engages in a broad range of charitable, scientific and educational activities to support and promote veterinary medicine. It supports improvements and innovations in beef cattle health, well-being, productivity and sustainability through scholarship programs that benefit the future of beef cattle production medicine veterinarians, producers and the public. Learn more about the AVC Foundation at http://www.avc-beef.org/default.asp.

Source: Merck Animal Health