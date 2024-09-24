Totino’s is bringing a blazing hot piece of sci-fi TV drama Stranger Things home to fans in the form of Totino’s Spicy Pizza Rolls.

Available in Totino’s two most popular pizza roll flavors with an added fiery kick—Spicy Pepperoni and Spicy Cheese—the Stranger Things-inspired pizza rolls could be a match for consumers who are awaiting the release of the show’s fifth and final season in 2025.

Totino’s listened to fans and found that 47% of Gen Z prefer sauces that are either moderately spicy or maximum heat. Fans can also flip the packages over to find two Stranger Things-themed recipes for a supernatural snack:

Vecna’s Revenge on the back of Spicy Pepperoni with buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing

on the back of Spicy Pepperoni with buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing Mind Flayer Bites on the back of Spicy Cheese with garlic and parsley

The new Totino’s Spicy Pizza Rolls are a permanent addition to the lineup, rolling out to grocery stores nationwide now with an SRP of $7.19 for a 50-count bag.

