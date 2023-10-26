Marco's Pizza is expanding its menu offerings with the launch of its Pizzoli.

The new handheld features savory high-quality meats and four cheeses rolled up in the brand's fresh house-made dough and baked, then finished with garlic sauce and romesan seasoning and paired with a side of dipping sauce.

Marco's new Pizzoli is available in four varieties — Pepperoni, Buffalo Chicken, Pepperoni & Sausage and Chicken Bacon Ranch — at an introductory price of $5.99 for a limited time only at participating Marco's locations.

"By tapping into the emerging handhelds category with the launch of our new Pizzoli, we can offer even more craveable options for consumers," said Denise Lauer, chief marketing officer, Marco's Pizza. "Our Pizzoli is perfect for every eating occasion at home, at work or on-the-go – as a sidekick for pizza, as a grab-and-go lunch alternative, as a satisfying late-night snack, or as a convenient catering option for a gathering or event."

Source: Marco's Pizza