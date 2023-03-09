Marco's Pizza is rolling out new pizzas, the Sausage Magnifico and the Ultimate Magnifico. The two limited-time offers feature a new sliced Old World Sausage and include a symphony of bold flavors and crispy, sizzling meat toppings, delivering two classic pizzas at a price point that won't break the bank.

Reminiscent of an authentic meat-topping pizza you'd find on the menu of a classic pizzeria, Marco's Pizza is the only QSR pizza brand currently offering the new Old World Sausage topping on its pizzas.

"Pepperoni Magnifico is our signature product and a hallmark for the brand," said Marco's Pizza Chief Experience Officer Steve Seyferth. "Spinning off this great creation, we wanted to craft a wider range of bold tastes that appeal to sausage and pepperoni lovers alike[,] which led us to upgrading the Sausage Magnifico and the Ultimate Magnifico recipes with our [new] Old World Sausage."

Marco's bold-flavored Sausage Magnifico is loaded with two types of sausage — new Old World Sausage and a classic Italian sausage — and finished with a signature sprinkle of romesan seasoning and a garlic-flavored crust, creating a multi-sensory pizza experience.

The new, bold Old World Sausage is inspired by the bold flavors of traditional sliced Italian sausage, offering an authentic taste. Sausage connoisseurs can appreciate the thinly sliced Old World Sausage with its crispy, curled edges, along with the subtle kick of heat that lingers.

The Ultimate Magnifico is topped with the new Old World Sausage and signature Old World Pepperoni, along with both classic Italian sausage and pepperoni. To top it all off, the Ultimate Magnifico is garnished with romesan seasoning and smothered with three fresh signature cheeses and original sauce atop a freshly baked, golden, garlic crust. To spice things up, Marco's Ultimate Magnifico will also be available in pizza bowl form, sans the crust.

For more information about Marco's Pizza and to find a close location, visit www.marcos.com or download the Marco's Pizza mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Marco's Pizza