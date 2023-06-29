Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, adds more variety and bold flavor to its menu with the launch of tender and juicy boneless wings. Inspired by customer feedback and a commitment to innovation, Marco's new boneless wings are made with tender all-white meat breaded chicken, then oven-baked and sauced in one of three savory flavors designed to delight pizza lovers and wing enthusiasts alike.

Available in new Buffalo and Garlic Parmesan sauces plus traditional BBQ, the newest Marco's menu offering pairs perfectly with its mouth-watering pizza.

"We know our customers crave variety in their eating occasions, and our new boneless wings are sure to satisfy that craving – especially when served with our delicious pizzas, subs, salads and sides," said Denise Lauer, chief marketing officer, Marco's Pizza. "With flavor trends in mind, we developed our new boneless wings and sauces to complement our classic wings, making Marco's the perfect destination for next-level pizza, wings and more."

The three new sauces bring big flavor to each bite of crispy chicken. Marco's new Buffalo sauce delivers the perfect combination of heat and tanginess, while itsnew Garlic Parmesan sauce offers a creamy and savory taste sensation. For those who prefer a balanced blend of smoky and slightly sweet notes, the BBQ sauce packs a punch of flavor. These three signature sauces are also available to pair with traditional bone-in wings.

Marco's offers 10-piece or 15-piece wings in both boneless and traditional varieties. For a limited-time only, the 10-piece boneless wings with choice of savory sauce is $7.99 at participating locations starting the week of July 3, 2023.

Source: Marco's Pizza