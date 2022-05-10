Skinny Butcher is launching Stranger Things-themed Crazy Crispy Chick'n Nuggets in U.S.-based Walmart stores this May. In anticipation of the hit show's fourth season, Skinny Butcher will debut the plant-based chicken in a nationwide activation.

Skinny Butcher is the result of a partnership between former Garden Fresh Gourmet Vice Chairman Dave Zilko and LA-based Golden West Food Group.

Zilko elaborates, "We immediately knew we had a product that people would think is out of this world. Not only can you not tell the difference between Skinny Butcher chick'n and animal-based products, but we're the only 'Crazy Crispy' nugget on the market, in either format." He quips, "No secret experiments were conducted here; just some ingenuity from the team at Golden West Food Group!"

The unparalleled product is soy and palm oil free and employs pea protein and a progressive vegetable fiber strain. J

Skinny Butcher's Crazy Crispy Chick'n Nuggets can be found in the frozen aisle at Walmart for $7.99.

Source: Skinny Butcher