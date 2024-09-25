USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation have approved $570,000 for five new research grants at four institutions through the comprehensive research program. The boards of directors for both organizations approved the research funding following recommendations from the foundation Research Advisory Committee. This committee assesses research proposals for their relevance to the industry and advises the boards on funding decisions. Its members are professionals from various segments of the poultry and egg industry, bringing diverse expertise to the evaluation process.

USPOULTRY's comprehensive research program dates to the early 1960s, when funds were first approved for poultry disease research. It gradually grew into an all-inclusive program incorporating all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. Since the inception of the research program, USPOULTRY has reinvested more than $36.7 million into the industry in the form of research grants, with 50-plus universities and federal and state facilities receiving the grants over the years.

“Funding research in critical areas for the industry is a key part of USPOULTRY's and the Foundation's commitment to supporting the poultry and egg industry. The Foundation Research Advisory Committee members dedicate countless hours to reviewing and evaluating research proposals before making their funding recommendations. We deeply appreciate their efforts and contributions,” said Mikell Fries, Claxton Poultry Farms, and USPOULTRY chair.

The research grants for each institution:

Discerning Lot-to-Lot Independence, Variability and Commercial Feasibility of a Lot Definition Using Statistical Approaches and Biomapping Data in the Secondary Processing: Texas Tech University

Development of Live Attenuated and Killed Vaccines for Emerging Avian Metapneumovirus Subgroup B: South Dakota State University

Utilizing Carbonized Feathers in Visible Light-Responsive Photocatalytic Reactors for Poultry Odor Control: Georgia Southern University

Effects of Phytase and Dacitic Tuff Breccia Supplementation Programs to Support Extended Lay in Laying Hens: North Carolina State University

Novel Multivalent Vaccines for Broad Protection Against Avian Metapneumovirus Infection: USDA – Agricultural Research Service

