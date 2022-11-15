USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation approved $392,000 for five new research grants at five institutions through the Comprehensive Research Program. The research funding was approved by the boards of directors of both organizations, based on recommendations from the Foundation Research Advisory Committee. The committee evaluates research proposals to determine their value to the industry and then makes recommendations to the boards for funding. Committee members are professional specialists from different segments of the poultry and egg industry who represent a variety of disciplines.

The Association’s Comprehensive Research Program dates to the early 1960s when funds were first approved for poultry disease research. It gradually grew into an all-inclusive program incorporating all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. Since the inception of the research program, USPOULTRY has reinvested more than $34 million dollars into the industry in the form of research grants. More than 50 universities and federal and state facilities have received grants over the years.

“Research is a vital aspect of USPOULTRY's and the Foundation’s service to the poultry industry. The Foundation Research Advisory Committee members volunteer numerous hours of their time to review and evaluate research proposals before making recommendations for funding. We sincerely appreciate their work,” said Mike Levengood, Perdue Farms, and USPOULTRY chairman.

The research grants for each institution include:

Development of Live Attenuated Vaccine for Reoviruses Causing Arthritis and Hepatitis in Turkeys University of Minnesota (research grant made possible in part by an endowing Foundation gift from West Liberty Foods)

Development of Vaccines for the Control of Chicken Spotty Liver Disease Iowa State University

Detection and Control of Processing-Tolerant Campylobacter on Broiler Carcasses University of Georgia (research grant made possible in part by an endowing Foundation gift from Mar-Jac Poultry)

Developing a Multispecies Bacterial Vaccine for Protection Against Bacterial Chondronecrosis with Osteomyelitis Lameness for Broilers University of Arkansas (research grant made possible in part by an endowing Foundation gift from George’s Inc.)

Assessing the Physiological Stressors Due to Injection of Nitrogen During Ventilation Shutdown Plus Heat for Depopulation of Laying Hens North Carolina State University (research grant made possible in part by an endowing Foundation gift from USPOULTRY Staff)



Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association