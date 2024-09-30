Tyson Foods, H-E-B and NextUp have partnered to donate 40,000 pounds of protein to the North Texas Food Bank in honor of Hunger Action Month.

The North Texas Food Bank distributes more than 93 million pounds of food to those experiencing food insecurity in 13 counties.

“We are so grateful for the support of companies like Tyson Foods, H-E-B, and NextUp Texas that recognize the growing issue of hunger and look for ways to contribute to organizations addressing this complex problem,” said Stacy Stephenson, director of food sourcing for the North Texas Food Bank. “Their generosity helps advance our mission of bridging the hunger gap in North Texas during this critical time and beyond.”

“H-E-B is proud to partner with Tyson Foods and the North Texas Food Bank on this donation that will provide families with much needed protein. The H-E-B hunger relief program has donated more than one billion pounds of food to nonprofits in Texas and Mexico and this donation continues to show the importance of coming together to address hunger in our communities.” said Danny Flores, H-E-B hunger relief public affairs manager.

“Tyson Foods is committed to addressing food insecurity in North Texas and honored to support the network of Feeding America food banks in communities across the U.S,” said Tim Grailer, senior director of corporate strategy at Tyson Foods. “We are proud to partner with organizations like H-E-B and NextUp that share the same mission and the passion to make this donation possible.”

The donation took place Sept. 26, 2024, at the North Texas Food Bank.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.