Tyson Foods and H-E-B are partnering to donate 40,000 pounds of protein to the North Texas Food Bank in honor of Hunger Action Month and to commemorate H-E-B’s move into the North Texas market.

Tyson Foods recently announced a commitment to donate 2.5 million pounds of protein, the equivalent of 10 million meals, to alleviate hunger during Hunger Action Month.

“We are so grateful for the support of companies like Tyson Foods and H-E-B that recognize the growing issue of hunger and look for ways to contribute to organizations addressing this complex problem,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Their donation of protein will provide nearly 33,000 meals and comes at a time when many of our neighbors are facing increasingly difficult choices every day—deciding whether to purchase groceries or pay for other necessities such as gas, medicine or utilities. Their generosity helps advance our mission of bridging the hunger gap in North Texas during this critical time and beyond.”

The North Texas Food Bank provided 136 million meals to kids, seniors, and families in need throughout North Texas in fiscal year 2022.

“H-E-B is proud to partner with Tyson Foods and the North Texas Food Bank on this donation, which will provide families with nutritious and much needed protein to avoid hunger in North Texas this fall,” Danny Flores, H-E-B senior public affairs manager, H-E-B Hunger Relief.

“Tyson Foods is committed to doing our part to help relieve hunger in North Texas and honored to support Feeding America’s network of food banks that raise awareness about food insecurity in communities all around the U.S,” said Jason Nichol, chief customer officer, Tyson Foods. “We’re proud to partner with H-E-B to make this donation possible.”