Smithfield Foods delivered more than 30,000 pounds of protein to Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based nonprofit disaster and humanitarian relief organization, to support Western North Carolina communities and residents recovering from Hurricane Helene.

"Devastation across western North Carolina has left many residents displaced from their homes without basic essentials like water and electricity, leaving them wondering where their next meal may come from," said Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods. "Through our partnership with Mercy Chefs, we are deploying support to our neighbors who are suffering from the catastrophic impacts of the hurricane."

Donated food items included ribs, tenderloins and pork chops, and will provide more than 120,000 servings of protein.

Mercy Chefs' mobile kitchen, capable of serving up to 20,000 hot meals a day, is providing free food in Asheville, N,C., to anyone in the community in need. The team is also distributing meals to those unable to make it to the base of operations. To donate or find out how to volunteer locally, visit mercychefs.com/donate-helene.

"Mercy Chefs is bringing hope in the form of a hot meal to those who are hurting and have found themselves in an unimaginable place after Hurricane Helene," said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO for Mercy Chefs. "This is some of the worst devastation I have witnessed in nearly 20 years of responding to disasters. Thanks to the support from Smithfield Foods, we can nourish thousands of residents and emergency workers across Western North Carolina, reminding them that they are not forgotten during this challenging time."

North Carolina Pork Council also donated $5,000 to Mercy Chefs for recovery assistance.

"There is an overwhelming need for supplies and resources in Western North Carolina from Hurricane Helene's aftermath," said Roy Lee Lindsey, CEO for the North Carolina Pork Council. "We're proud to partner with Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs to provide free, hot meals to flooding victims, first responders and volunteers as the community continues to recover from this tragic disaster."

In addition, employees at Smithfield's Tar Heel, N.C., facility collected more than 795 pounds of nonperishable food items that will be distributed by Clarkton Volunteer Fire Department to disaster victims. North Carolina is home to approximately 10,000 Smithfield employees and their families and is a large footprint of Smithfield's operations.

Smithfield has also coordinated with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to dispatch two refrigerated commercial trucks and 24 pallets of water to aid in recovery efforts.

Smithfield's hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein all 50 U.S. states since 2008. Smithfield donated nearly 28 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the US in 2023 and has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

For more information about Smithfield's programs to support local communities, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/helping-communities.

Source: Smithfield Foods