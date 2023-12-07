Smithfield Foods donated a refrigerated box truck to Three in One Family Center to assist in hunger relief in the most vulnerable areas of rural North Carolina.

“Smithfield has a longstanding presence in North Carolina, and we are committed to strengthening the fabric of our local communities,” said Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods. “We’re grateful for the support Three in One Family Centers provides for North Carolina residents who are facing hunger. This refrigerated truck will allow their organization to deliver critical nutrition to thousands of individuals and families each month.”

Three in One Family Center partners with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina to provide food assistance to more than 60,000 residents per month in Lenoir, Sampson, Wayne and Duplin counties. Smithfield donates approximately 20,000 pounds of food weekly to fight food insecurity in these North Carolina counties and donated $60,000 to purchase the refrigerated truck.

"It was my privilege to participate in a ceremony recognizing Smithfield Foods’ donation of this refrigerated box truck to Three in One Family Center,” said Rep. Jimmy Dixon, North Carolina House District 4. “This impressive donation represents Smithfield's longstanding commitment to serving the communities within the areas where they operate. The sincere efforts of Three in One Family Center will be enhanced by this generous gift from Smithfield.”

“Smithfield’s donation has increased our capacity to reach an additional 20,000 citizens across four of the most poverty-stricken rural counties in our state,” said Greg Quick, founder of Three in One Family Center. “This partnership is proof that sustainably rebuilding North Carolina’s infrastructure can be done by grassroots organizations that change the lives of citizens through consistency and service first.”

A video featuring a Three in One Family Center volunteer and former client talking about the impact of the organization is available here.

Since 2008, Smithfield’s signature hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein in all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Poland, Romania and Mexico. In 2022, Smithfield donated nearly 25 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. To reflect its continued commitment to fighting food insecurity, Smithfield has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

More information about Smithfield’s programs to support local communities is available here.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.