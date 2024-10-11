The Meat Institute’s third annual continuous improvement report released at the Protein PACT Summit demonstrates progress on sustainability goals and provides updates on tools and partnerships accelerating achievement throughout the supply chain.

The report reflects data from companies representing the majority of meat sold in the United States. Eighty-three percent of the Meat Institute’s largest member companies (more than 2,000 employees) submitted data, and 77% of the Meat Institute’s full board membership submitted data, or are sponsoring the Protein PACT. In addition, the Meat Institute's metrics and goals align with on-farm efforts in beef, pork, poultry and feed to drive supply chain-wide sustainability.

Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said, “The Meat Institute has invested considerable resources in benchmarking performance, identifying gaps, implementing concrete actions, and demonstrating progress toward our Protein PACT vision. This year we are spotlighting tools and partnerships that support further achievement and catalyze supply chain collaboration to align sourcing and production practices with consumers’ values and expectations - like our initiative to enroll Meat Institute members in emissions measurement, disclosure, and abatement training.”

The Meat Institute’s enrollment of members in emissions measurement, disclosure, and abatement training is made possible through a partnership with Suppliers Leading on Climate Transition and builds on the release of a practical tool to help meat companies conduct emissions surveys, the first step in the path to setting science-based targets.

To date, 26 Meat Institute members have publicly committed to and/or set targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. So far 40 member companies have participated in Supplier LOCT training, a majority of which were supported by the Meat Institute’s partnership.

Source: Meat Institute