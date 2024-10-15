Papa Johns is bringing back its Shaq-a-Roni pizza across Canada for the fifth consecutive year.

Crafted in partnership with former basketball star and Papa Johns franchisee, Shaquille O’Neal, the Shaq-a-Roni feeds a big appetite for big impact. For every Shaq-a-Roni sold between Oct. 14 and Dec. 29, 2024, Papa Johns will donate $1 to Second Harvest.

Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization. On a mission to end hunger and fight food waste, Second Harvest identifies surplus food across the country and harnesses their food recovery network to redirect this bounty to those facing food insecurity.

"I’m excited to bring back the Shaq-a-Roni for the 5th consecutive year,” said O’Neal. “It’s not just about great pizza… I’m proud that every pizza sold helps support communities who need it the most.”

Over the past four years, through the Shaq-a-Roni partnership, Papa Johns has helped raise more than $200,000 for communities across Canada.

The limited-time Shaq-a-Roni is an extra-large pizza made with Papa Johns’ fresh six-ingredient dough, loaded with extra cheese, covered in over 60 pepperonis and cut into eight slices.

The Shaq-a-Roni will be available for Papa Rewards members starting Oct. 14 and all customers nationally Oct. 21.

Source: Papa John's International Inc.