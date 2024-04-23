Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is announcing the return of the Taco Grande Pizza, a culinary fusion available at participating locations nationwide, from April 22 to May 19.

This pizza features a topping of taco meat — ground beef or grilled chicken — Roma tomatoes, onions, black olives, hand-grated cheddar and whole-milk mozzarella, on a base of refried beans and salsa.

“The Taco Grande Pizza is truly a phenomenon that our guests look forward to all year round,” said Tracey Ayres, vice president of brand and innovation at Papa Murphy’s. “It serves up big-time taco flavors in a festive, easy-to-prepare pizza that brings the party right to your kitchen.

“Our Taco Grande Pizza, just like the rest of our menu, is perfect for anyone looking to spice up their mealtime routines,” said Ayres. “Whether you’re planning a Cinco de Mayo celebration, family night, a get-together with friends or simply a cozy evening at home, Papa Murphy’s will deliver a burst of flavors that is mostly taco, mostly pizza, all Taco Grande.”

Source: Papa Murphy's