Over 500,000 fans have asked for its return, and Papa Johns is delivering what the internet wants: Cheesy Burger Pizza.

Papa Johns is the fandom by offering a large Cheesy Burger Pizza for $10 for the first 500,000 orders. Fans can also enter for a chance to win free slices.

“The Cheesy Burger Pizza has been a favorite for over a decade and fans have passionately let us know they want it back through endless comments, tweets and phone calls begging for its return,” said Kimberly Bean, vice president of integrated marketing and menu strategy. “While other chains are going up against the burger, we’re putting pizza [first] and staying true to our commitment by giving fans exactly what they want - pizza.”

Papa Johns customers can keep an eye out for ways to earn free Cheesy Burger Pizza throughout the summer on www.theyforgotthepizza.com.

The Cheesy Burger Pizza features Papa Johns’ fresh, never-frozen dough topped with a signature burger sauce, generous portions of beef, tomato, dill pickle, and cheese made from mozzarella, served with a cup of the brand’s famous Special Garlic Sauce and pepperoncini. This combo of flavors is also available in the returning Cheesy Burger Papadia and all-new Cheesy Burger Papa Bites. The full Cheesy Burger Trio lineup is available for Papa Rewards members starting June 10 and for consumers nationwide on June 13, with the Cheesy Burger Papadia and Papa Bites priced at $6.99 and $4.99, respectively.

Back by popular demand, the Cheesy Burger platform is the latest fan-inspired drop from Papa Johns and builds upon the company’s Better Get You Some brand campaign. The new creative is fueled by pizza devotion and satisfying cravings throughout the summer and all year round.

Source: Papa John's International Inc.