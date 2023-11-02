TacoTime, a quick-service restaurant chain that serves freshly prepared, homestyle Mexican fare, is bringing back the Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla for a limited time, available until Jan. 24, 2024.

TacoTime Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla. Image courtesy TacoTime.

The Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla features a combination of chipotle cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, pepper jack cheeses, and grilled all-white-meat chicken, all encased in a cheese-flavored tortilla.

"We are excited to bring back a beloved item from our menu that unquestionably fulfills the dreams of cheese lovers," said Devon Boudreau, director of marketing for Kahala Brands, parent company of TacoTime. "Featuring three varieties of cheese and encased in a tortilla, our fresh quesadilla has become a favorite for TacoTime customers, making them return for more ... "

The Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla is available at participating U.S. TacoTime locations and excludes Western Washington, East Wenatchee, and Grant and Chelan counties. Visit here to learn more.

Source: TacoTime