Food distributor Sysco Corp. is launching 19 labor-saving concepts nationwide, available exclusively for Sysco customers through the company’s Cutting Edge Solutions platform. From labor-saving bites to menu centerpieces, Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions works to boost efficiency and ignite creativity.

“At Sysco, we know how crucial it is for chefs to have the right tools at their disposal. That’s why Sysco’s culinary and merchandising teams have helped curate a selection of exclusive, new, chef-tested products designed to alleviate stress in the kitchen and revolutionize menus as our customers prepare for the busy season ahead,” said Victoria Gutierrez, Sysco’s chief merchandising officer.

The new products for fall 2024 include:

Globally inspired Sysco Imperial Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Bites, Chicken Al Pastor Blue Corn Empanadas and Chile Relleno Spring Rolls: easy-to-serve appetizers that offer bold flavors and textures in unique formats. Efficient and cost effective, these appetizers are ideal for dine-in, takeout or catering.

Labor-saving Sysco Portico Classic Homestyle Breaded Mega Shrimp U10: Lightly breaded with the tail on, these shrimp drive value while saving time and labor.

Source: Sysco Corp.