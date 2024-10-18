USPOULTRY hosted its 2024 Live Production, Welfare and Biosecurity Seminar, tackling critical challenges posed by highly pathogenic avian influenza and emphasizing the importance of sustainability in poultry practices. At the seminar, industry experts shared innovative strategies for enhancing flock health and biosecurity while addressing the delicate balance between environmental stewardship and production efficiency. With HPAI's persistent threat, expert insights underscored the urgent need for proactive measures and collaborative efforts to ensure a resilient poultry industry capable of overcoming emerging viral diseases and maintaining animal welfare.

Dr. Ken Opengart, owner of 3 Birds Consulting, discussed prioritizing sustainability in poultry production and balancing environmental, economic and ethical considerations. He focused on key issues such as land stewardship, sustainable packaging and animal welfare. Strategic pillars include sustaining the planet, contributing to communities and creating shared values.

Drs. Kalen Cookson, Sean Chen and Travis Schaal provided updates on various diseases that plague the poultry industry. Cookson, director of clinical research at Zoetis, provided a status update on infectious laryngotracheitis virus as well as reovirus. Cookson advised always to look and listen for signs of LT and try to limit foot traffic once the virus has been detected on a farm.

Chen, assistant professor and extension specialist at the University of Georgia, discussed the clinical signs of blackhead disease in turkeys and broiler breeders and ways to mitigate the spread. Chen said it’s crucial to implement several strategies, including actively culling sick birds, separating the sick from the healthy and replacing litter while ensuring thorough cleanout of housing facilities to minimize disease transmission. For broiler breeders, incorporating dewormers and gut health treatments, along with improved feed management and distribution, can help reduce morbidity and mortality in pullets by minimizing body weight variation.

Schaal, senior key account manager at Boehringer Ingelheim, discussed bacterial diseases in layers. Schaal remarked that there are three elements impacting poultry immune health and performance – the bird, the environment and the pathogens - also known as the disease triad. Schaal emphasized the importance of biosecurity and its role as the most important aspect of the disease prevention strategy.

Dr. Molly Parker, poultry veterinarian at Aviagen, provided an update on avian metapneumovirus. Clinical signs – decrease in egg production, conjunctivitis, neurologic birds -- in different species have some similarities but also differences. Parker stated that by the time the birds begin showing clinical signs, the virus has already done its damage and is gone. The best ways to help prevent and mitigate avian metapneumovirus are to ensure proper management and biosecurity, provide a warm environment and proper ventilation, help reduce the side effects of secondary stressors like moving the birds and vaccinations, and stay vigilant.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association