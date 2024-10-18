Food processing industry distributor Nelson-Jameson has earned a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis – a recognition awarded to the Top 35% of companies assessed over 12 months. The award reflects the quality of Nelson-Jameson’s sustainability management system and demonstrates its commitment to promoting transparency.

As a “golden-rule” company, Nelson-Jameson is focused on maintaining a culture of honesty, integrity and kindness, and a commitment to operating in an ethical manner with respect for people, the community – and as this honor validates – the environment

“Being awarded our first medal from Ecovadis is a sincerely appreciated reaffirmation that we are making progress with our efforts to create meaningful, impactful change with our corporate responsibility efforts,” said Mathew Bartkowiak, vice president of corporate responsibility and development at Nelson-Jameson. “Though there is so much ahead of us, we are excited to build off of this foundation to better improve our efforts to support our communities, our employees, our industry, and beyond.”

EcoVadis, known as the world’s largest provider of business sustainability ratings globally, has established a network of more than 100,000 rated companies of all sizes. Companies proactively choose to participate in its Business Sustainability Index, and receive a total score as measured against all rated organizations, and individual sub-scores that measure ratings as compared to peers and competitors. Nelson-Jameson received a total score of 60 this year, which lands the company in the 72nd percentile for all organizations. Nelson-Jameson also had a score of 60 in each of the sub-categories: Environment, Ethics, Labor and Human Rights, and Sustainable Procurement.

Nelson-Jameson is committed to participating in the EcoVadis Business Sustainability Index assessment on an annual basis. Nelson-Jameson also plans to release its ESG annual report in January 2025. By sharing the company's progress annually, Nelson-Jameson highlights its commitment to furthering its ESG goals, which encompass everything from food safety and quality to sustainable supplier practices.

Source: Nelson-Jameson