Nelson-Jameson, a distributor in the food processing industry, is featured as one of eight companies highlighted in the third season of "We Supply America"’s film series. The series was founded and executive-produced by Dirk Beveridge, an industry consultant with more than 36 years of experience in supply chain distribution. The third "We Supply America" season focuses on organizations across the U.S. with “people-first” cultures and operating principles that create an impetus for positive change, both internally within the company and externally with the communities it serves.

“It was an honor for Nelson-Jameson to be recognized for its engaged culture and its role as a ‘force for good,’” said Mike Rindy, president of Nelson-Jameson. “We take this responsibility seriously and aren’t content to rest on our laurels. We’re continuously looking for ways we can do more to lead by example and deliver the exceptional.”

"We Supply America" began in response to unprecedented challenges that distribution and supply chain companies faced during the pandemic. As a long-time distribution veteran, Beveridge wanted to support the industry and envisioned a broadcast-quality series highlighting individual companies with people-first values and demonstrable contributions to creating strong communities. He began traveling across the U.S., interviewing distribution leaders and producing segments on their company operations. The series is viewable on the "We Supply America" site.

“I’m passionate about advancing the growth, relevance, and transformation of the distribution industry, one story at a time,” said Dirk Beveridge, founder and executive producer of "We Supply America." “Distribution is the backbone of our country, and Nelson-Jameson is a prime example of how a company can thrive while leading and operating with humanity.”

Nelson-Jameson defines its culture based on honesty, integrity and kindness, as well as a commitment to operating in an ethical manner with respect for people, the community and environment. Through the Nelson-Jameson Foundation, the family-owned company supports philanthropic organizations that share its Golden Rule values and provides grants toward charitable programs related to the food and dairy industries or local communities.

Nelson-Jameson’s "We Supply America" episode premieres live on LinkedIn Oct. 5 at 3:00 pm Central Time at this link. Immediately after the premiere, the film will be available for on-demand viewing here.

More information on Nelson-Jameson is available here.

Source: Nelson-Jameson