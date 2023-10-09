Distributor Nelson-Jameson is launching a new campaign in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The company is kicking off this initiative with a $5,000 donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation that will allow NBCF to provide support, resources and hope to women in need.

“By partnering with NBCF, Nelson-Jameson is contributing to a cause that is important to both our customers and our employees,” said Amanda Nelson-Sasse, fourth-generation owner of Nelson-Jameson. “Our company is built on a people-first culture, and making an impact in people’s lives when they need it the most is part of our DNA.”

To demonstrate the company’s commitment to breast cancer awareness, Nelson-Jameson is also partnering with CFS Brands to feature a pink color-coded line at its strategic distribution centers and an online product giveaway this October. Color-coding areas in food processing facilities is an effective way to improve food safety and prevent cross-contamination. Nelson-Jameson will give away a total of five CFS-donated, pink-coded gift baskets containing pink products designed for cleaning in a color-coding system in a weekly drawing during the month of October. Additionally, Nelson-Jameson Foundation’s matching gift program will match donations employees make to 501(c)(3) charities like NBCF, up to $2,500 per employee per year.

"NBCF is grateful to partner with the team at Nelson-Jameson in our mission of ‘Helping Women Now,’" said Emily Millender, manager of strategic partnerships at NBCF. “Donations create a huge impact in screening and diagnostics, patient navigation, education and outreach, and support services that wouldn’t be possible without the generosity from our supporters.”

For those interested in entering to win CFS’ pink color-coded items gift basket, visit here, or click on the promotion when visiting the home page.

Source: Nelson-Jameson