The makers of the Jennie-O turkey brand are announcing that the 1-800-TURKEYS hotline will be live for a 17th consecutive year, starting Nov. 1, 2024, for consumers seeking support with holiday meal planning through to day-of preparations.

Earlier this year, Jennie-O polled Americans in every state about their Thanksgiving preparation, must-haves, traditions, and even their plans for leftovers. According to the survey, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of the Jennie-O brand team, most people take up to two weeks to plan and cook their Thanksgiving meal. The experts at the Jennie-O brand have been providing hotline turkey advice in November for the better part of two decades, assisting consumers across the country, including those in states like Delaware, where residents begin prepping 17 days in advance, and Virginia, where planning the menu takes an average of 16.6 days.

"We know Thanksgiving is a treasured holiday across the nation and we are always looking for new ways to expand our resources even further," said Kim Anderson, senior brand manager for the Jennie-O brand. "This year we are offering our trusted hotline as we always do, alongside several new menu ideas to cater to hosts and hostesses alike who want shortcuts to save time, are having smaller gatherings, or are looking for new ways to prepare their turkey."

This Thanksgiving, the makers of Jennie-O turkey will be sharing turkeys through philanthropic donations and participating in high-profile events, including:

New menus: Newly crafted menus to inspire consumers this holiday season.

Nationwide donations: The makers of Jennie-O turkey have a long-standing tradition of giving back this time of year.

The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: The Big Turkey Spectacular is set to be in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for a fifth consecutive year.

Amid the Thanksgiving chaos, consumers can reach out for assistance with turkey questions by calling 1-800-TURKEYS, chatting live at jennieo.com/hotline/ or texting "TURKEY" to 73876.

