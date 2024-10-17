The National Chicken Council has installed the four officers who will guide the organization through 2025. The installation took place at NCC’s 69th Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. Bill Griffith, chief operations officer at Peco Foods, will serve as 2024-2025 chairman.

Griffith has more than 25 years of management experience in the food industry and is known for his reputation for innovation, sustainability and quality. Prior to joining Peco, he worked for Keystone Foods U.S., where he served as president from 2016-2019 and also held roles of VP of global food safety and quality assurance, and VP of food safety and quality assurance. In addition to nine years with Keystone, Griffith had a successful tenure at Perdue Foods, overseeing food safety, quality and regulatory compliance. Preceding his time at Perdue, he was a microbiologist at Tyson Foods, where he established a global reputation as an innovator in food safety technology. He holds two degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University: a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry. Griffith resides in Tuscaloosa, Ala., with his wife Sonja. They have two children, Shrader and Will.

David Jackson, chief operating officer of Simmons Foods, Simmons Prepared Foods, Simmons Pet Food and Simmons Animal Nutrition, will serve as NCC vice chairman. Jackson joined Simmons in 1991 and has over 33 years of poultry and pet food experience. From October 2016 until his appointment as chief operating officer over all the Simmons companies in October 2018, Jackson was president and chief operation officer of Simmons’ poultry operations. From March 2014 through October 2016, he served as president and chief operating officer of Simmons Pet Food. From 2012 through March 2014, he served as president of Simmons Wet Pet Food division, and from 2007 through 2011, he served as president of Simmons Prepared Foods.







David Jackson, new NCC vice chairman. Courtesy of the National Chicken Council

Jackson received a Bachelor of Science in administrative management from the University of Arkansas and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin. Jackson resides in Siloam Springs, Ark., with his wife Sasha. They have two grown children, Trey and Julia.

New to the 2024-2025 officer corps is Kevin McDaniel, chief operating officer at Wayne-Sanderson Farms. McDaniel served as senior vice president and general manager of the fresh business unit, and held the role of chief operating officer for Wayne Farms prior to the acquisition. With over 34 years of industry experience, he brings a wealth of leadership expertise, most recently as president of Aviagen North America, as well as previous senior roles with OK Foods and Pilgrim's.

New NCC officer for 2024-2025, Kevin McDaniel. Courtesy of the National Chicken Council



McDaniel earned a bachelor's degree in agricultural economics from Stephen F. Austin State University. He currently sits on the board at other associations, including the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association and Southern Hens, and previously held several key positions with the Poultry Federation including chairman, vice-chairman, treasurer, secretary and board member. McDaniel resides in Suwanee, Ga., with his wife Melissa. They have two grown daughters, Jordan and Loren.

In addition to the three new officers, Gary Kushner will continue to serve as interim president of NCC.

“I want to commend and thank immediate past chairman Randy Day for his guidance and outstanding service to NCC and to the industry this past year,” said Kushner. “Now he can get on to his real retirement ... The next twelve months will be a year full of challenges and opportunities for NCC, as issues like increased government regulations, avian influenza and food safety, to name a few, become more prominent. I know NCC will lean on the extensive experience and vast knowledge of Bill, David and Kevin to guide our organization in the coming year.”

Source: National Chicken Council