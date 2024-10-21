Lamb Jam Restaurant Month is a unique dining experience that brings together chefs across the country to celebrate American lamb and the family farmers and ranchers raising sheep in the United States. In May 2024, chefs in seven target markets competed to create the most impressive American lamb dish. Finalists selected from each market then showcased their culinary expertise at the Lamb Jam Finale Dinner on Oct. 15 at the James Beard Foundation’s new event center in New York City.

Finale attendees dined on the winning Lamb Jam dishes from each market and voted for their favorite at this premier event. Chef Linda Hampsten Fox from The Bindery in Denver took home the honors of Lamb Jam Master 2024 with her Crispy Lamb Taco with Salsa Macha, Queso, Red Onions, Mole and Crema.

“Lamb Jam has been a marquee event for the board for many years, but adding this finale event has added more prestige and created more publicity for American Lamb,” said ALB Vice Chairman David Fisher, who attended the event. “It was an honor to celebrate the 2024 winning chefs and meet lamb loving consumers from NYC.”

The seven 2024 American Lamb Jam dishes and chefs representing the target markets:

Crispy Lamb Boudin with Apricot, Green Peppercorn Aïoli, and Herbs prepared by Adam Rosenblum from Causwells in San Francisco. Lamb for this dish was sourced from Schmitz Ranch.

Lamb Meatballs with Dill-Roasted Potatoes, Tahini, and Strawberry Salsa prepared by Steven Satterfield from Miller Union in Atlanta with American lamb from Border Springs Farm.

Barbecue–Achiote Lamb Tacos with Queso Blanco, Pickled Pineapple, Onions and Cilantro prepared by John Bates from InterStellar BBQ in Austin with lamb sourced from Catelli Bros.

Crispy Lamb Taco with Salsa Macha, Queso, Red Onions, Mole and Crema prepared by Linda Hampsten Fox from The Bindery in Denver with American Lamb from Superior Farms.

Lamb Croquettes with Meyer Lemon Confit, Hazelnuts, Manchego, Spinach and Brown Butter–Carrot Sauce prepared by Edson Rojas from The Banks in Boston with lamb sourced from Hopkins Farm.

Source: American Lamb Board