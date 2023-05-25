Fox 13 Seattle hosted Chef Nico Murratore of Mamnoon restaurant to share his Lamb Jam Restaurant Month dish, American Lamb Sharma Croquette, using braised lamb shoulder paired with spring onion yogurt, pickled rhubarb relish, preserved lemon sauce and pomegranate molasses. Murratore had the opportunity to promote Lamb Jam and the American Lamb Board (ALB) website, and the news anchor closed the segment saying that she “loves lamb ...” Check out this TV segment here.

The American Lamb Jam Restaurant Month promotion featured eight different chefs in six key markets dishing up their most innovative and creative American lamb specials. ALB's month-long dine-around campaign wraps up in May in Austin, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

More than 2,000 diners submitted online votes to decide the People's Choice Award. In addition, three foodie influencers in each market served as secret dining judges. They visited all participating restaurants and evaluated each dish for presentation, taste and creativity. The winning chefs from each city will receive a trip to Napa, Calif., where they will cook and eat an American lamb lunch at the Culinary Institute of America and visit a nearby regenerative agriculture sheep ranch.

Lamb Jam promotions appeared through ALB's social channels, paid social posts, brand collaborations and Google ads. A breakdown of participating cities, chefs and restaurants is available at AmericanLamb.com/lamb-jam.

More information about ALB and the American Lamb Checkoff is available at LambResourceCenter.com.

Source: American Lamb Board