In a continued partnership with the American Lamb Board, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will now feature two American lamb burgers on its menu. The Mediterranean Lamb Burger, a previous summer promotion fan-favorite, will be added to the permanent menu.

“We are also very pleased to once again partner with the American Lamb Board and feature 100% American Lamb in our delicious burgers,” said Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson.

“Taziki’s is known for serving fresh ingredients and we thank them for their commitment to using American Lamb in their lamb burgers,” said Peter Camino, ALB chairman from Buffalo, Wyo. Camino noted that Taziki’s fast-casual, family-friendly format is an excellent fit for the ALB goals to extend American lamb usage beyond traditional holidays, fine dining and premium cuts.

In addition to the permanent addition of the Mediterranean Lamb Burger to its menu, Taziki’s is introducing a Southern-Style Lamb Burger as a limited-time special this summer.

“We appreciate Taziki’s commitment to using American Lamb on their menus and are happy to again partner with them to promote lamb burgers,” said Executive Director of the American Lamb Board Megan Wortman. “This new lamb burger illustrates how the distinctive taste of domestic lamb blends well with various flavor profiles. It’s a fabulous lamb burger with a southern twist.”

Building demand for American lamb

ALB first partnered with Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe in 2020 on a limited-time 100% American lamb take-out promotion. Even with the COVID restrictions during that time, American lamb as a percent of Taziki’s total sales was up, accounting for 11.5% during the 2020 promotion period (Aug. 10–Nov. 3) compared to 10.3% during the same time in 2019. The data showed that American lamb items increased share within the Taziki’s menu and led the company to consider what other American lamb items to test on its menu.

The Mediterranean Lamb Burger tested in 2021 as a potential permanent menu item. The test markets included Nashville, Tenn., Panama City, Fla., Birmingham, Ala., and the communities of Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas. “Sales during the test window exceeded expectations and additional markets asked to be included in the evaluation period,” reported Taziki’s marketing department.

Taziki’s ran another promotion for the Mediterranean Lamb Burger from June–September 2022 that was an overwhelming success. “We’re excited to put our unique Taziki’s twist on the current lamb popularity boom,” Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson said at the time. “Our guests loved the Mediterranean flair added to comfort food and sales surpassed our expectations,” said Simpson.

Because of its popularity, about half of Taziki’s locations continued offering the 100% American lamb burger for an additional month beyond the promotion period.

Mediterranean flair for American lamb

Taziki’s Mediterranean Lamb Burger is made of two griddle-cooked, seasoned 100% American lamb patties on a toasted kaiser bun with feta cheese, sliced tomato, grilled onions and peppers, and Taziki sauce.

The Southern-Style Lamb Burger is packed with two griddled-cooked seasoned American lamb patties on a toasted kaiser bun with spicy pimento cheese, sliced tomato and grilled red onions with a choice of side, starting at $12.49.

The new Southern-style burger pays homage to Taziki’s founder’s roots by combining Southern and Greek staples. “Our founder and Chief Culinary Officer, Keith Richards, continues to innovate and deliver creativity in our modern Mediterranean menu,” said Simpson. “This incredible protein has been something that our guests have enjoyed since the inception of our brand. Our lamb is seasoned with Greek seasoning and char-grilled fresh to order to provide diners the adventures of authentic Mediterranean flavors.”

From June 12 to Sept. 3, the nearly 100 locations of the fast-casual Mediterranean brand will feature the Southern-Style Lamb Burger, as well as an Athens Cobb Salad, on its menu.

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café now serves its modern Mediterranean fare to customers in 16 states — mostly in the Southeastern U.S. — and is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. For more information, visit tazikis.com.

Source: American Lamb Board