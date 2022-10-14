Taziki's Mediterranean Café and the American Lamb Board (ALB) teamed up to promote a new Mediterranean lamb burger, made with two patties of 100% American Lamb. The promotion ran from June through September.

"The lamb burger was an overwhelming success this summer. Our guests loved the Mediterranean flair added to comfort food and sales surpassed our expectations. The double-patty Mediterranean lamb burger will definitely make another appearance on our menu," said Dan Simpson, chief executive officer of Taziki’s.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has 90 locations spanning across 16 states nationally, with most locations in the Southeast.

Because of its popularity, about 50 percent of the Taziki’s locations continued to offer the lamb burger for an additional month beyond the promotion period.

A similar promotion was featured last year with great results, which led to a repeat feature in 2022.

“We thank Taziki’s for their commitment to using American Lamb in their lamb burgers. Serving local lamb supports the nation's shepherds and their families," said Peter Camino, ALB chairman.

ALB is funded by the American Lamb Checkoff and is charged with building awareness and expanding demand for American lamb and strengthening its position in the marketplace, thereby increasing the potential long-range economic growth of all industry sectors.

Source: American Lamb Board