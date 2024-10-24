Meal kit company HelloFresh, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is announcing the launch of Rachel Green’s Trifle meal kits in celebration of the "Friends" 30th anniversary. Inspired by the fan-favorite season six Thanksgiving episode and available for this year’s Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving gatherings, the limited-edition meal kit provides everything needed to recreate the Shepherd’s pie-meets-English Trifle recipe at home, along with a custom trifle dish that’s specially designed to keep the savory ingredients separated from the sweet ingredients.

Consumers will receive all the ingredients and step-by-step recipe cards to create two recipes – a Beef Shepherd’s Pie and a Classic English Trifle – along with a "Friends"-themed apron and a trifle dish.

“At HelloFresh, we know our customers like to have fun in the kitchen and are big fans of the beloved sitcom FRIENDS,” said Kirsten Walpert, VP of brand and creative, HelloFresh U.S. “That’s why we’re excited to bring this memorable dish to life, which will help FRIENDS fans enjoy a unique and delicious cooking experience while celebrating with loved ones this holiday season.”

“FRIENDS is an iconic show, and the Thanksgiving episodes are especially memorable, so recreating Rachel’s English trifle-meets-shepherd’s pie mashup was an exciting culinary challenge for us,” said Michelle Doll Olson, senior culinary development manager at HelloFresh U.S. “Drawing inspiration from the original dish, our goal was to capture the humor and fun of the episode while ensuring the recipe is still tasty. Whether you choose to enjoy each recipe on its own or bravely mix them together, this sweet and savory dish is sure to be a hit at your FRIENDSgiving this year”

Rachel Green’s Trifle Kits will be available for purchase starting Nov. 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern exclusively through www.HelloFreshFriendsTrifle.com – no HelloFresh subscription is required for purchase. The kits are priced at $34.99 plus free shipping. A limited number of kits will be available for purchase each day from through Nov. 7, 2024. Orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Delivery will take place the week of Nov. 11. The trifle dish will be shipped separately.

Source: HelloFresh