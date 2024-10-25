The American Feed Industry Association, in collaboration with the Pet Food Institute and North American Renderers Association, is hosting an educational program focused on the role the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service plays in overseeing animal food product facility inspections, processing import permits and export health certificates, and negotiating market access with global trading partners. “APHIS and Industry: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Importing/Exporting Animal Products” will be hosted Jan. 29, 2025, in conjunction with the International Processing & Production Expo Jan. 28-30, 2025, in Atlanta.

“This program promises to be an excellent learning opportunity for anyone who is importing into the United States, or preparing to export rendered products, animal-based feed or pet food,” said Mallory Gaines, AFIA’s director of market access and multilateral affairs. “Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with APHIS staff and build stronger relationships with key regulatory contacts.”

The one-day program will offer industry professionals insights into APHIS’s operations and provide direct networking opportunities with APHIS headquarters negotiators and field office staff. "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" of APHIS inspections will be a key focus, with discussions aimed at helping the industry better prepare for inspections, streamline paperwork processes and improve collaboration with APHIS to avoid trade disruptions.

Registration for IPPE and “APHIS and Industry: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Importing/Exporting Animal Products” is open. The educational program runs 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Jan 29. Those interested are encouraged to register by Jan. 10 to receive the early-bird rate of $280. Members of AFIA, PFI and/or NARA should contact their association representatives to attend this program at the member rate.

Sources: AFIA; IPPE