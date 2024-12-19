The American Feed Industry Association’s free Feed Education Program will return to the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo, set for Jan. 28-30 in Atlanta. The AFIA Feed Education Program will be held Jan. 29 from 8–10 a.m. Eastern in Room A412.

“We are excited to continue offering this free education program for animal food industry professionals at IPPE,” said Gary Huddleston, AFIA’s director of feed manufacturing and regulatory affairs. “We understand the importance of keeping the animal food industry informed on what’s ahead and this program will cover how artificial intelligence is being used in our industry as well as upcoming regulatory activities, which is timely given the change of the administration.”

This two-hour program will feature a presentation on artificial intelligence in feed manufacturing and regulatory updates on the Environmental Protection Agency, the Food and Drug Administration and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The AFIA will also present its educational events and programming for the upcoming year.

Registration for IPPE is now open, and the Feed Education Program is free to all registered IPPE attendees.

Source: IPPE