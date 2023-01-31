The American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) recently hosted its annual Feed Education Program, covering what the animal food industry can expect from U.S. federal regulators in 2023 and findings from a recent African swine fever (ASF) feed mill decontamination study. In partnership with Feedstuffs, the AFIA also named Kent Nutrition Group’s Marshall, Missouri, plant as its 2022 Commercial Dry Feed Facility of the Year.

“Now, more than ever, we need to ensure we have access to all the tools in our toolbox, specifically formaldehyde, to continue providing safe animal food,” said Gary Huddleston, AFIA’s director of feed manufacturing and regulatory affairs. “Feed Education Program attendees heard firsthand about the challenges we are facing and how formaldehyde shows promise as a potential way to decontaminate feed manufacturing equipment in the event of an ASF outbreak.”

The program discussed upcoming priorities for the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Labor and Occupational Safety and Health Administration; the Food and Drug Administration’s animal food manufacturing facility inspection plans for 2023; upcoming educational opportunities from the AFIA; and more.

In regard to the recently completed ASF feed mill decontamination study, Chad Paulk, Ph.D., associate professor at Kansas State University and one of the lead researchers, said that the study showed using formaldehyde when flushing equipment demonstrated reduced detectable viral RNA of the ASF virus on feed equipment. However, safety precautions for personnel must be considered when using high concentrations of formaldehyde, Paulk noted.

The 2024 AFIA Feed Education Program took place Jan. 26 in Atlanta, Georgia, during the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). For more information, visit afia.org/events.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY