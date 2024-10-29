Chicken of the Sea is continuing to expand its line of on-the-go seafood options at retailers nationwide with the addition of customizable kits. New Packet Up Tuna and Salmon Salad Kits include full-size, wild-caught tuna or salmon packets, plus accompaniments to customize tuna or salmon salad.

The Chicken of the Sea Packet Up White Tuna Salad Kit features 19 grams of protein, including a 2.5-ounce Wild Caught Albacore Tuna Packet, Dried Cranberries, Light Mayonnaise, Four Artisan Crackers, Mixing Tray and Serving Spoon. The Chicken of the Sea Packet Up Pink Salmon Salad Kit features omega-3s and 18 grams of protein. The kit includes a 2.5-ounce Alaskan Pink Salmon Packet, Dijon Mustard, Light Mayonnaise, Four Artisan Crackers, Mixing Tray and Serving Spoon.

"For us at Chicken of the Sea, innovation starts and ends with creating delicious and convenient options for consumers looking for healthy solutions that fit their lifestyle," said Griffin Raasch, director of marketing at Chicken of the Sea. "With the launch of Packet [Up] Kits, we're excited to be delivering customizable, versatile options that fans are looking for to enjoy a happier, healthier life. Whether you prefer salmon or tuna, there's no compromise on mouthwatering flavor."

Chicken of the Sea Packet Up Kits are available November 2024 online and in store.

Source: Chicken of the Sea