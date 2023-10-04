This October, Chicken of the Sea is entering the on-the-go conversation. With the help of the flavor trendsetters at McCormick, the seafood brand is launching three new Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Tuna packets. The new Chicken of the Sea packets deliver both taste and nutrition in a convenient format.

McCormick Lemon Garlic: This zesty wild-caught tuna in a convenient single-serve packet is loaded with 14 grams of lean protein and has 70 calories.

Thai Kitchen Sweet & Spicy: This wild-caught tuna is seasoned with a sweet and spicy tang of red chili and has 5 grams of protein and 90 calories.

McCormick Dill Tuna Salad: This creamy tuna salad comes in a convenient on-the-go packet and has 11 grams of protein and 70 calories.

"We know consumers are looking for delicious, healthy, convenient food options to keep their busy lifestyles fueled," said Griffin Raasch, director of marketing at Chicken of the Sea. "Partnering with McCormick to incorporate their mouthwatering flavors with our wild caught, protein-packed tuna in on-the-go packets is the perfect combination. These new, versatile packets will help to provide fans with the taste they crave and nutrients they need to live a happier, healthier life."

Chicken of the Sea is also introducing additional tuna and salmon packet varieties to give consumers even more ways to fit lean protein into every lifestyle and unique diet.

Each Chicken of the Sea Light Tuna and Salmon packet is 100 calories or less, ready to eat and delivers high-quality, responsibly sourced MSC-certified tuna and salmon.

Light Tuna in Spring Water: Simple, classic, and always wild-caught. This premium, 100% skipjack in spring water is MSC certified and ready to eat straight from the packet. With 17 grams of protein and 70 calories, it's a convenient, smart solution.

Maple Smokehouse: Chicken of the Sea has given its wild-caught Alaskan pink salmon a makeover, courtesy of Chicken of the Sea's on-site smoker and maple syrup. At 100 calories, the sweet n' smoky flavor is packed with 16 grams of lean protein and good-for-you omega-3s.

Everything Bagel Seasoning: This wild-caught Alaskan pink salmon comes in a convenient, on-the-go packet and has 13 grams of protein, 70 calories, and omega-3s.

Chicken of the Sea new packet flavors. Courtesy of Chicken of the Sea.





New packet offerings are coming this October online and in store at national retailers. All tuna and salmon included in these packets is sourced from an MSC-certified sustainable fishery and is fully traceable at ChickenoftheSea.com/Trace.

Source: Chicken of the Sea