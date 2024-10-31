The American Lamb Board (ALB) has long been at the forefront of promoting US-raised lamb, ensuring it remains a staple on both restaurant menus and home dinner tables. In 2024, the ALB continues its mission, adapting to evolving consumer preferences and industry challenges. A key focus this year has been on promoting the versatility of value cuts — an essential strategy to ensure lamb's enduring appeal in a rapidly changing food landscape.

Historically, lamb has been synonymous with premium cuts like rack or loin chops. These cuts have graced the tables of fine dining establishments and have been the go-to choice for home cooks looking to impress. However, the ALB recognizes that for lamb to maintain and grow its presence in the American diet, it must be more than just a luxury item. Enter the promotion of value cuts.

In 2023, the ALB took significant steps to highlight the versatility and affordability of cuts like legs, shoulders, shanks, and ground lamb. A prime example of this effort was the leg promotion hosted in collaboration with Chefs Roll, and the May Lamb Jam dine-around month, where ALB donated lamb to 56 restaurants. The focus was clear: showcase how these value cuts can be creatively incorporated into diverse and delicious dishes.

This strategy not only resonated with chefs and restaurateurs but also with consumers. Ground lamb, in particular, has seen remarkable growth. Retail dollar sales were up 6.8% in 2023 compared to 2021, and volume sales saw a 5.1% increase. This upward trend demonstrates a growing appreciation for lamb's versatility beyond the traditional premium cuts.

The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to the foodservice industry, and lamb was not immune to these impacts. Fine dining, a sector that has traditionally been a stronghold for premium lamb cuts, continues to struggle with inflation, food costs, and labor shortages. As a result, many restaurants are rethinking their menus, often turning to more economical cuts to manage costs while still offering high-quality dishes.

ALB's promotion of value cuts has proven timely. By incorporating cuts like ground lamb and shoulder into their menus, restaurants can offer delicious, innovative dishes that appeal to a broader audience while keeping costs in check. This shift not only helps restaurants navigate the current economic landscape but also introduces consumers to the full spectrum of lamb's culinary potential.

While the focus on value cuts has been successful, the ALB understands the importance of maintaining demand for premium cuts like the rack and loin. These cuts are not just iconic — they are critical to balancing the value of the whole lamb carcass. Ensuring that all parts of the lamb are in demand is vital for the economic sustainability of the US sheep industry.

Recognizing this, the ALB is developing strategies to "bring back the rack." The quintessential dining experience of a meaty, tender American Lamb chop is one that many consumers still crave. The goal is to reignite interest in these premium cuts, reminding both chefs and home cooks of their unmatched quality and flavor.

The push to "bring back the rack" builds on the momentum of previous marketing efforts like the "Get a Leg Up" campaign and the Lamb Jam events, which successfully highlighted ground lamb and leg cuts. These campaigns have shown that with the right promotion and support, even lesser-known cuts can gain traction in the market.

As the ALB moves forward with its plans, there will be a strong emphasis on creating awareness and demand for premium cuts. This will involve targeted promotions, chef collaborations, and consumer education, all aimed at showcasing the unique qualities of American lamb.

Looking ahead, the ALB is committed to ensuring that American lamb remains a versatile, sustainable and beloved protein choice. The dual approach of promoting value cuts while reviving interest in premium cuts will help balance the market, supporting both producers and consumers.

The US sheep industry is not just about meat — it's about tradition, sustainability, and innovation. As the ALB continues its work, it will keep these values at the forefront, ensuring that American Lamb remains an integral part of the nation's culinary landscape.

In a world where food trends come and go, American lamb stands out as a product of lasting quality and appeal. Whether it's a casual family dinner featuring ground lamb or a special occasion showcasing a perfectly cooked rack of lamb, there's a place for this exceptional protein in every kitchen.

As the ALB works to "bring back the rack," it does so with the confidence that American lamb’s future is bright. With ongoing efforts to promote all cuts of lamb, from the most affordable to the most premium, the ALB is paving the way for a new era of lamb appreciation — one that honors the past while embracing the future.