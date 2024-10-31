Quick-service chicken restaurant chain Church’s Texas Chicken is announcing the return of its original recipe, now available in all U.S. restaurants. The rejuvenated 1952 recipe has been infused with richer, savory spices.

“This is the recipe that started it all, now crafted just for you,” said Joe Guith, CEO of Church’s Texas Chicken. “This return is not only a return to our roots, but also a strategic move to drive our business forward. We’re confident that our guests will enjoy our exceptional recipe and iconic flavor, fueling our growth and success.”

Kevin Houston, head chef at Church’s Texas Chicken, said, “Our original recipe captures the bold flavor that made the brand famous. The deep marination and crispy, flaky breading—it’s all about flavor ... We’re excited to bring back our OG recipe to satisfy our guests’ cravings for even more flavor, ensuring every bite is infused with our blend of spices our guests love. We extend a warm welcome to those who haven’t visited our restaurants in a while to rediscover our legendary chicken.”

Each piece of Church's original recipe chicken is marinated, hand battered and double breaded. The original recipe requires one batter and one breader, making it easier for team members to deliver consistent quality.

Source: Church's Texas Chicken