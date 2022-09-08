Church’s Texas Chicken has hired QSR industry leader Tim Waddell to take on the role of EVP of international business effective September 6. Waddell brings extensive experience in the areas of global development, sales, marketing, operations, and P&L management that will support the brand in its continued growth.

“Tim’s expertise globally and within his category will help us propel our growth internationally. Tim is an accomplished, high impact business leader with over 20 years of proven International Development experience and has an outstanding reputation as someone who builds high-performing teams and scalable business functions,” stated Joe Guith, CEO, Church’s Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken. “His firsthand knowledge of the global industry fits right in with the culture we are building and will play an intricate part of achieving our vision to be the global franchisor of choice. The executive team and I are excited and fortunate to welcome Tim to the Church’s Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken family.”

Prior to joining the Church’s Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken executive team, Waddell was vice president and managing director of international development for Inspire Brands where he supported international growth for Arby’s, Baskin Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and Sonic. He previously served as vice president of international development for Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, where he focused on driving the brand’s international expansion strategies.

“I am thrilled to join an incredible team and group of franchisees who successfully opened over 175 new restaurants globally since the beginning of 2021, and has seen a 13% year over year increase in international locations,” said Waddell. “I’m confident that together we will continue to introduce the legendary, flavorful taste of Texas to new parts of the world in years to come.”

Waddell’s innovative ideas and strategic growth strategies will be an integral part of the future growth for Church’s Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken in both existing and new markets where he will be responsible for managing international franchise relations.

