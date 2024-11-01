IHOP has announced its November Pancake of the Month, Maple Bacon.

IHOP’s new seasonal stack is available Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, 2024, and includes four buttermilk pancakes with bacon topped with maple glaze, diced bacon, a bacon strip and whipped topping. Consumers can order it as a combo with two pancakes, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, two eggs and hash browns.

On the first of every month, a new IHOP flavor combination will be available as a full stack, side or part of a pancake combo for the calendar month.

Source: International House of Pancakes LLC