On the heels of its largest menu evolution to date, IHOP has announced its new Pancake Tacos, handheld pancakes available in all-day sweet and savory flavors. The team is bringing Pancake Tacos to the table nationwide, a first in the family dining space.

Along with IHOP’s latest innovations, Pancake Tacos were driven by brand research, which identified what guests are looking for in new menu items, including quality, choice and value. Every decision IHOP makes is driven by guest feedback and needs, such as incorporating fresh berries and bacon, both of which are ingredient favorites.

"As the leader in breakfast, we were inspired to expand the Pancake Taco concept following IHOP’s ‘Choco-Pancake’ cultural innovation from last summer,” said Chef Arthur Carl II, vice president, culinary at IHOP. “We didn’t want to simply redo that item, but rather bring to life a dish that leverages our best-selling pancakes in an innovative way that is both fun and different to deliver guests a unique dining experience. These handheld pancake creations lean into our breakfast equity while giving everyone a choice on sweet or savory—or both —to enjoy during all dayparts.”

IHOP’s Pancake Taco lineup features an all-day variety of sweet and savory options, including:

Breakfast Pancake Taco: Scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, jack and cheddar cheese blend, and white cheese sauce, inside a folded silver dollar pancake.

Country Chicken and Gravy Pancake Taco: Crispy chicken, shredded hash browns, and country gravy, inside a folded silver dollar pancake.

IHOP’s Pancake Tacos are available at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide through July 30. The latest innovation starts at $6.00 for one order of three same-flavored tacos for dine-in or to-go.

Source: IHOP