Perdue Farms, through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, is helping revitalize the Arch Street Playground in the Village of Bainbridge, Pa., through a $6,700 grant.

The donation from Perdue’s charitable giving partner is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach focused on improving quality of life and building stronger communities.

“Thanks to the support from Perdue we’re able to purchase a new wooden play train set and a new hold-n-spin spinner for the playground,” said Jennifer Rabuck, Conoy Township administrator. “The playground has long served as a gathering place for children and families and Perdue’s investment helps ensure children now and, in the future, have a local centralized playground for years to come.”

Rabuck said the town will also recondition the existing merry-go-round.

“The Arch Street playground has been a community attraction for many years and serves the community by providing a safe and fun area for children and families to enjoy,” said Kevin Woleab, manager of the Perdue AgriBusiness crush facility in Bainbridge. “At Perdue, we believe in giving back to our community and we’re thrilled to offer our support through this grant.”

