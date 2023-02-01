Through a $10,000 grant funded by the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, Perdue Farms helped Diakonia Emergency Shelter for the homeless purchase a new security camera system at its Ocean City, Maryland, facility.

The funds from Perdue’s charitable giving arm are part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities.

“For the protection of our clients, staff and property, we needed to upgrade our security systems to ensure no unauthorized persons create an unsafe space for our vulnerable residents,” said Ken Argot, Diakonia Inc. executive director. “Thanks to the generosity of Perdue, we can better ensure the safety of our clients, which is a top priority.”

Diakonia, now in its 51st year, is one of only five homeless shelters in Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties. Argot said it offers services such as rehousing into permanent supportive homes, street outreach and eviction prevention assistance.

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, said Diakonia is a community resource that deserves funding from the foundation.

“Diakonia is a leader in helping the homeless on the Lower Shore,” she said. “The Perdue Foundation is proud to lend our support.”

Sources: Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation; Perdue Farms