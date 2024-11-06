Taking place Nov. 3–6 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Pack Expo International 2024 spanned 1.3 million square feet and brought together 2,700 exhibitors, providing solutions for attendees from more than 40 vertical markets. As the largest Pack Expo to date and the largest event hosted at McCormick Place this year, the show offered attendees an opportunity to experience the latest innovations in packaging, processing and automation.

In the face of global economic pressures, the packaging machinery industry has shown resilience and adaptability. According to the newly released State of the Industry: U.S. Packaging Machinery report, produced by show organizer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the U.S. packaging machinery market is projected to reach $11.1 billion in 2024, driven by automation and sustainability. Industry growth is expected to peak in 2027, with a continued focus on innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer and regulatory demands.

“PACK EXPO International is the epicenter of packaging and processing innovation. Despite economic challenges, the industry’s commitment to automation, sustainability, and efficiency is stronger than ever,” said Jim Pittas, PMMI president and CEO. “This year’s show is a testament to how the industry is shaping the future. Attendees will have the chance to experience cutting-edge technologies that are revolutionizing the packaging and processing sectors.”

Technology Excellence Awards

At the show attendees submitted their votes for the most innovative solutions across various categories in the 2024 Technology Excellence Awards. Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the Technology Excellence Awards recognize the best innovations in packaging and processing being shown for the first time at a Pack Expo event.

The winner in the Food/Beverage category is Food Radar, a patented technology to detect low-density foreign bodies in food, such as plastic, rubber and wood, which traditional methods often miss. Using low-power microwaves and measuring dielectric properties, the system quickly identifies contaminants in emulsions and pumpable products, activating a fast pneumatic rejection. Effective for both dense and less dense objects, this technology has gained widespread adoption among food manufacturers.

The winner in the Sustainability category is Plastipak Packaging Inc.'s PPK Natura, the world’s first PET resin made from captured carbon emissions, using LanzaTech’s carbon capture technology. This sustainable resin, suitable for food, personal care, and pharmaceutical packaging, reduces greenhouse gas emissions without needing land or food resources. PPK Natura can be fully recycled, keeping carbon in a circular cycle.

More than 100 qualified products entered the competition. After weeks of review by top industry professionals, the entries were narrowed to three finalists in each category. Voting began online on Oct. 28, and the finalists were displayed at PACK EXPO International. Attendees were encouraged to visit the booths of each finalist to witness these state-of-the-art materials and technologies in person.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the future of packaging and processing,” says Laura Thompson, vice president of trade shows at PMMI. “The Technology Excellence Awards recognize groundbreaking advancements that are not only new to PACK EXPO but are pushing boundaries across the entire industry. This year’s winners exemplify the drive for innovation and excellence that defines our community.”

Pack Expo scholarships

The PMMI Foundation, the charitable arm of PMMI, has announced the recipients of the 2024 Pack Expo scholarships. This year, six students from North American colleges and universities have each been awarded a $5,000 scholarship to support their academic pursuits and career development in the packaging and processing industries.

The scholarships, made possible through the Pack gives Back events at Pack Expo International and Pack Expo Las Vegas, are part of PMMI’s commitment to investing in the future workforce.

“Supporting the next generation of industry leaders is central to our mission,” said Pittas. “Thanks to the incredible support of our sponsors and partners, we can continue to provide resources that inspire innovation and growth in the packaging and processing sectors. We extend our gratitude to everyone who contributes to this initiative.”

Each year, the PMMI Foundation awards over $200,000 in scholarships to students pursuing degrees in fields such as packaging, food processing, engineering and mechatronics. Since its establishment in 1998, the foundation has awarded over $3.8 million to strengthen the future workforce.

To be eligible for the $5,000 scholarship, students must demonstrate academic excellence, major in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field, and show a strong commitment to advancing the industry.

The 2024 Pack Expo scholarship recipients:

Morgan Bartholomew, Pennsylvania College of Technology, polymer & plastics engineering

Amy Foo, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, industrial technology and packaging

Matthias Fowler, Hennepin Technical College, mechatronics

Madison Roberts, Michigan State University, packaging science

Ethan Sawyer, Tennessee Technological University, mechanical engineering

Blake Strickland, Cape Fear Community College, industrial engineering technology

