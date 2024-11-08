Papa John’s International Inc. is announcing the appointment of Jenna Bromberg as chief marketing officer, effective Nov. 14, 2024. Bromberg brings a unique blend of quick-service restaurant and modern retail marketing expertise to her new role.

“Jenna’s track record of building strong brands and driving innovative marketing campaigns makes her the ideal leader to help take the Papa Johns brand into its next chapter,” said Todd Penegor, Papa Johns president and chief executive officer. “Her proven ability to connect with modern consumers combined with her deep understanding of the restaurant industry, particularly her experience in the pizza segment, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence.”

She joins Papa Johns from Carter's Inc., where she served as vice president of brand marketing and creative, successfully leading multiple brands through the pandemic period and launching several marketing campaigns. Her return to the pizza industry marks a full-circle moment, building on her previous experience as director of core brand marketing at Pizza Hut.

“I am eager to join Papa Johns at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Bromberg. “The pizza industry has always been close to my heart, and I'm energized by the opportunity to combine my consumer retail experience with my restaurant industry background to create compelling, innovative marketing strategies that will connect with our customers as well as bring new consumers to the brand.”

In this new role, she will lead the company’s marketing strategy, brand development, digital customer experience and creative initiatives, including elevating the brand among current and new audiences through data-driven campaigns, and overseeing the product innovation pipeline to provide consumers with new products and menu offerings.

Bromberg will report to Penegor and serve on the Papa Johns Executive Leadership Team.

Source: Papa John’s International Inc.